1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 4,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

1st Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.60.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

