26,675 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

