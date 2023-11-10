26,744 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,744 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

