26,744 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,744 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $80.51.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
