3,052 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,347,000 after buying an additional 471,437 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of PTC by 362.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PTC by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after buying an additional 373,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $148.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

