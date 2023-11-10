36,100 Shares in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Mangoceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Mangoceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mangoceuticals alerts:

Mangoceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.37.

Mangoceuticals Company Profile

Mangoceuticals ( NASDAQ:MGRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mangoceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.08% and a negative net margin of 1,472.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.