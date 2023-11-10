3i Group (LON:III) Plans Dividend of GBX 26.50

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

3i Group Price Performance

III stock opened at GBX 2,025 ($25.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,255.50 ($15.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($26.03). The firm has a market cap of £19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,021.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,945.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3i Group

In other news, insider Jasi Halai bought 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,031 ($25.07) per share, with a total value of £8,936.40 ($11,031.23). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

