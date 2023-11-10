4,720 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SGEN opened at $212.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.72. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

