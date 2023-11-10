5,274 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 112,447 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

