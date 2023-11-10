6,933 Shares in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

