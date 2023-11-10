8,409 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,409 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

