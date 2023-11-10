890 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

