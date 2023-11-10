8,959 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,102,000 after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $212.94 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average of $201.72.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

