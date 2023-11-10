A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.47. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 188,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 157,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 141,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.