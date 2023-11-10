Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 176,934 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 653.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Sapiens International worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 58.0% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of SPNS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.33 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

