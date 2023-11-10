Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,604 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

