Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 342,983 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 4,522.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Aaron’s worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $6.87 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

