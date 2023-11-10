Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 369,800 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 1,503.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 164,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 153,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

