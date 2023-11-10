Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 116,506 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Braze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $45.38 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,437 shares of company stock worth $9,341,796. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

