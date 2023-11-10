Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265,147 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

