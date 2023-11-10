Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,702 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of RxSight worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth about $1,653,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.89. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.79.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 48.72% and a negative net margin of 88.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,310.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $700,012.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 16,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $474,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,310.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,683. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

