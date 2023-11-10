Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,567 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.57% of LSI Industries worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $245,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,086.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $112,476.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

