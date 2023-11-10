Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.95% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSET. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of BSET opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.77%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

