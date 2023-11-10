Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,836,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

SLF stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.