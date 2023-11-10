Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,834.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,454 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

BSX stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

