Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 521.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 113.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.