Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,295 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Unisys worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Unisys by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UIS opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.31. Unisys had a positive return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

