Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,108 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 649.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.09 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.