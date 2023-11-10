Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 20,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,221,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,635,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

ACEL stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $907.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.