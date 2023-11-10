ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $448.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

