AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

