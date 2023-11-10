Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Sells $142,557.30 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $142,557.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.09. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Acme United had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

