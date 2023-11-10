Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $203,565,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Roth Mkm lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Capital lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.