Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 235 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.45, for a total value of $19,610.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $499,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

