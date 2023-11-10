Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.