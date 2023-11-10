Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $93,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
