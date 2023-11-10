Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 87.5% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $284.42 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

