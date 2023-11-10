Advisor OS LLC Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $226.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.17.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.90.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,848 shares of company stock worth $3,770,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

