Advisor OS LLC Purchases Shares of 2,405 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

