Advisor OS LLC Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

CMI opened at $215.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

