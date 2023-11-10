Agronomics’ (ANIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.
Agronomics Price Performance
ANIC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of £93.36 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.64.
Agronomics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.