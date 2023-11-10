Agronomics’ (ANIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on the stock.

ANIC opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Monday. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.30. The company has a market capitalization of £93.36 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

