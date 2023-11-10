Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.97.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,923 shares of company stock valued at $92,478,060. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

