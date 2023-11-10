Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.68% and a negative return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

