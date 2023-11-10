Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

BIRD opened at $0.72 on Friday. Allbirds has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 50,106.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 180,382 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

