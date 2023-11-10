Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $1.80 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.80 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIRD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Allbirds Stock Down 24.2 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. Research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Allbirds by 384,979.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902,682 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Allbirds by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the period. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

