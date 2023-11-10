AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.51

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 387410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

