Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

