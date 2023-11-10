Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.52 and a quick ratio of 18.52. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.