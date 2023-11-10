Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Altria Group stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

