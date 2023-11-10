Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameren stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.03. 34,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Ameren has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

