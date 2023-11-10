American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.19%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

