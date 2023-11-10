American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

