American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,146 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,277,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 169,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

